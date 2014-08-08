Find Out About Yoga Breathing -- Rejuvenate The Mind, Physique, And Spirit

Cobra: From crocodile, lower entire body down to roughly one inch from floor, keeping ball between upper thighs. Pressing both hands on the ground, slowly draw upper body up towards the sky. Keep glutes tight to protect small of the back.

We may have forgotten to consider the importance of an erect body posture when walking, sitting or at times of rest but through practicing the yoga asanas one becomes very much more aware that the body can only function well if the vital organs are not under constant pressure. So we begin to stand tall.

Proper breathing technique is the most important concept in yoga. I have had more than one instructor say that if you do nothing more than breathe you are doing yoga. Breathing properly keeps the mind focused and calmed as well as calming the heartbeat. These are key aspects of a good golf game also. The first drive of the day, with everyone watching you, can be nerve-racking. Taking a deep, calming breath can be instrumental in hitting a relaxed drive. There are several yoga poses that aid in proper breathing. These stretches teach you to expand your chest and completely fill your lungs with fresh oxygen and completely empty your lungs of stale air and toxins.

As your yoga training advances the asana positions taught and practiced begin to stretch, compress and impact more and more of your muscles, limbs and organs. Some of these positions are difficult and uncomfortable. Proper pranayama practice is the key to mastering these difficult times. Yogic breathing is integral at this stage because unconsciously we choose how much we're going to feel by how much we breathe. When we breathe more deeply, we feel more. During pranayama, you are encouraged to slow down, to release constrictions in breathing and focus on what you feel and to simply pay attention to your breath at all times. These breathing practices produce deep relaxation and a calm and attentive mind that allows coping through these difficulties effortlessly.

Brahmari: Is a seldom used yoga breathing technique. It is done by partially closing the glottis, the opening between the vocal cords in your larynx, and then inhaling through both of your nostrils. Your lips are closed and your palate should vibrate due to the nasal airflow.