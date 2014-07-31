Yoga For Better Health

Performing yoga not only helps tighten your muscles, but it also raises your energy levels, strengthens your body, increases your flexibility, and helps dispose of the additional jiggle. Luckily, our friends at Popsugar Fitness have a collection of distinct yoga positions and poses sculpt your arms and legs, tone your thighs, that can enable you to tighten your tummy, and detox the body. Trust us, you will be feeling the burn while discovering a fun new way to tone and tighten. Catch your mat, turn on flow playlist and this fab zen, and get to work!

Yoga Sequence For More Powerful Legs

Whether sport leggings with pumps with skinny jeans or informers, here's a 14-pose yoga sequence to make your pants that are tight proud. This workout is all about booty, hips, and the thighs. Jump in your mat and work through this sequence on the right side, and then repeat on the left.

Wide Squat: (1) Stand with your feet slightly wider than your hips. (2 Bend your knees and lower your hips toward the earth. (3) Bring your palms together at your heart center, and hard press your elbows against the inside of your knees, helping to open the hips even further. (4) Shift weight into the heels, lengthening the crown of the head up toward the ceiling, holding for five deep breaths.

Lengthy Wide Squat: (1) Release your hands to the ground, walking them away from you as you press your abdomen toward the ground. (2) Relax your head, remaining here for five breaths.

Poses That Strengthen Your Abs and Core

Bikini season is right around the corner, so let's get to strengthening overall heart and our abs. This will prevent back pain, enhance your balance and position, and make running and other sports feel more easy. Plus, you'll feel confident in and from your clothes. Keep reading to learn these eight poses that target your center.

Warrior 3: Balancing on one leg really challenges your center! You'll probably tip over, if you're not using your abs to stabilize in this pose. Here's how you can uncover your inner warrior. (1) Stand with your feet together. (2) Inhale as you extend your arms out wide in T position or straight overhead for a more advanced edition. (3) Exhale as you bend forward at your hips, lifting your right leg straight behind you coming into Warrior 3. (4) Bring your navel toward your spine, and hold for five breaths. (5) Subsequently come to stand, lower your right leg, and repeat with the left leg lifted for another five.

Camel: (1) A classic backbend that raises spinal flexibility, Camel additionally works your core muscles and opens tight shoulders. (2) Stand on the shins with the knees hips-width space apart. (3) Lean back, and put your hands on your heels, arching back, and letting the head to fall between the shoulder blades. (4) Continue to press the hips forward to engage the abs, thighs, and tush, appreciating this pose for five breaths.

Yoga Sequence to Tone Thighs and Inner Thighs

Are you prepared to tone your thighs and say goodbye to your inner-thigh fluff? Now it is possible to work these muscles without stepping foot! Try these 15 poses on the right side, and then repeat on the left side. You'll feel your thighs getting slimmer with each move!

Side Fierce: (1) Stand at the front of your mat with both feet together. (2) Bend the knees to squat down into Ferocious pose. (3) Rotate your torso, and cross your right elbow over the outside of your right thigh. (4) Actively press into your outer right arm to lift the torso. (5) Pull the right hip back to keep both knees in line and keep weight back into the heels. (6) Hold here for five deep breaths, gazing over the left shoulder.

Arching Three-Legged Dog: (1) From Side Fierce, climb back up into Fierce Pose. (2) Fold forwards, and take a vinyasa back to Downward Facing Dog. (3) Step both feet together so your big toes are touching. (4) Keeping the left heel on the mat, raise your right leg in the air coming into Three-Legged Dog, and then bend the knee. (5) Actively squeeze your right heel in toward your hip, lifting the knee high. (6) Lift your head up, and turn to look over your left shoulder, arching the back. (7) Hold here for five breaths, keeping the abdomen still and breathing into the torso.

Yoga Sequence For a Tighter Backside

Are you looking for an easy method to get a swoon-worthy behind? This sequence of moves is ensured to tone and give you a fuller backside! You will want to strut down the road and flaunt your new goods immediately!

Down Dog: (1) Start on your hands and knees. (2) Your wrists should be underneath your shoulders, and your knees should be underneath your hips. (3) Inhale as you tuck your toes under your heels. (4) Then exhale to lift your hips, coming into an upside down "V" shape called Downward Facing Dog. (5) Spread your fingers wide, and create a straight line between your middle fingers and elbows. (6) Work on straightening your legs and lowering your heels toward the earth. (7) Rest your head between your arms, and point your gaze through your legs or upwards toward your belly button. (8) Hold for five breaths. Traditionally, this pose is done during Sun Salutation A, so you can even come from Upward Facing Dog into it.

Three Legged Down Dog: (1) From Downward Facing Dog, step both feet together so your big toes are touching. (2) Shift your weight onto your hands and your left foot equally, and lift your right leg into the air. (3) Strive to keep your shoulders parallel with the earth, and gaze at your left thigh or upward toward your abdomen to allow you to stay balanced. (4) Remain here for five breaths, then lower your right leg down. (5) Perform Three-Legged Down Dog on another side.